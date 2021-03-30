Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 213,418 shares.The stock last traded at $75.11 and had previously closed at $74.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $6,303,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.