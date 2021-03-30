Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.80

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$95.80 and last traded at C$66.84, with a volume of 143614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$19.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.