Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPYU. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPYU traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,681. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

