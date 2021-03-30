Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.