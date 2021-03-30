Brookline Capital Management Initiates Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 97.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. 49,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $9.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,041,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 278,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

