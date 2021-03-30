Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,200.00

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and last traded at GBX 2,160 ($28.22), with a volume of 7325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,150 ($28.09).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,977.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,768.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of £348.52 million and a PE ratio of 27.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

In related news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($27.31), for a total value of £14,985.30 ($19,578.39).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

