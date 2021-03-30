BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.96 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for $5.55 or 0.00009427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $114.96 million and $13.70 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00255784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.77 or 0.00925782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00050459 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076411 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00031860 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,722,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

