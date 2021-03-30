BSCView 1-Day Volume Tops $417,352.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $417,352.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BSCView has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00264457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.64 or 0.00926969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00075877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,627,149 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

