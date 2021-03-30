BTC Lite (BTCL) Achieves Market Cap of $99,589.87

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $99,589.87 and $5.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10,082% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.96 or 0.00632174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027253 BTC.

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

