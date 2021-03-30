BTMX 1-Day Volume Tops $19.28 Million (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. One BTMX coin can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00002840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTMX has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $19.28 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BTMX has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00022647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00046553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,326.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.65 or 0.00638171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00026960 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

