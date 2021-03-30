Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,719.36

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,719.36 ($22.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,933.50 ($25.26). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,922 ($25.11), with a volume of 1,146,635 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,636.25 ($21.38).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,905.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,719.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 376.86.

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £8,970 ($11,719.36). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total transaction of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

