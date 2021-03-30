Burberry Group’s (BURBY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BURBY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 25,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,008. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $30.56.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

