Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.40

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

