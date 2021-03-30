BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of BWX Technologies worth $49,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300,839 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,411,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,508,000 after acquiring an additional 161,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $211,727. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

