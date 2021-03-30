Bytecoin (BCN) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $122.88 million and approximately $248,784.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.70 or 0.00416243 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 454% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

