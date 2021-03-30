Bytom (BTM) Hits Market Capitalization of $197.06 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $197.06 million and $111.29 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.11 or 0.00331430 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004096 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000733 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,666,348,238 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,063,307 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.