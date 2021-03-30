BZEdge (BZE) Market Capitalization Tops $884,458.76

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 131.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $884,458.76 and $101.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00255784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.77 or 0.00925782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00050459 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076411 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00031860 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

