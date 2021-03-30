Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $8,346,650. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $106.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

