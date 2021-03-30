Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 244,360 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 244,360 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Apple were worth $224,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 286.1% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,745,000 after acquiring an additional 516,655 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 89,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 68,222 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group raised its holdings in Apple by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 32,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Apple by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,423,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $164,856,000 after buying an additional 1,057,281 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

