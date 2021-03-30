CaixaPay Hits Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00255784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $544.77 or 0.00925782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00050459 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076411 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00031860 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

