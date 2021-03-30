Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the February 28th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000.

NASDAQ CHY opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

