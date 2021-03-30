Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.93

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.93 and traded as high as C$3.93. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$3.85, with a volume of 11,421 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFW. Raymond James boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.65 to C$5.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.93.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($8.61) by C$7.81. The firm had revenue of C$180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

