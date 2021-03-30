Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 331.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CXB. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of CXB traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.16, for a total transaction of C$72,014.40.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

