Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$2.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.34% from the company’s previous close.

CXB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining to C$3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.13.

Shares of TSE:CXB traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.54. The company had a trading volume of 186,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of C$505.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.59 and a 12-month high of C$2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.02.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

