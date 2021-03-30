Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining to C$3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.13.

CXB traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 186,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,884. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.59 and a 12-month high of C$2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.02. The company has a market cap of C$505.15 million and a P/E ratio of 8.56.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

