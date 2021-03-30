Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

CALX stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 232.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 58.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 75,086 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 10.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 41.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,989,000 after purchasing an additional 355,071 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 78.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

