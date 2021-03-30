Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.