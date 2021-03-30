Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lowered its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GAA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period.

Shares of GAA stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,170 shares. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84.

