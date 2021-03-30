Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Update

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 697,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,654 shares of company stock worth $1,089,651. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,560 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,423,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,811,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.29.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $111.29 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $113.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

