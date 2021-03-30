Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Camping World alerts:

In other Camping World news, Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,059,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,692,126 shares of company stock worth $65,844,130. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $3,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Camping World by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 40,993 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $1,563,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $44.10.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.