Canaccord Genuity Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s current price.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.08.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,051. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.80. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$2.32 and a one year high of C$10.58.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

