Canaccord Genuity Increases Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target to GBX 520

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Cerillion from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Cerillion alerts:

Shares of LON:CER traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 458 ($5.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cerillion has a 52-week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 419.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 370.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.17 million and a P/E ratio of 52.05.

In other news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total transaction of £19,958.80 ($26,076.30).

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.