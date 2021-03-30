Canaccord Genuity Raises Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Price Target to GBX 1,758

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

STB stock traded down GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,150 ($15.02). The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,647. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,000.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 851.70. The stock has a market cap of £214.29 million and a PE ratio of 10.56. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,200 ($15.68).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

