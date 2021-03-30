Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for EQTEC (LON:EQT)

EQTEC (LON:EQT)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:EQT traded up GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1.90 ($0.02). 37,626,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,261,641. EQTEC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.17 ($0.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of £134.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.80.

In other news, insider Gerry Madden sold 25,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £500,000 ($653,253.20).

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

