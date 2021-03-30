Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 21,603 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,603 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $99,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $279.54 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $148.28 and a 52-week high of $281.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.68.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.