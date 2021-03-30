Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 784,256 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 124.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 784,256 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.38% of Equity Residential worth $83,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,943,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR stock opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

