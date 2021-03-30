Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Shares in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,394,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 1.51% of MINISO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,735,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,274,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $875,977,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,375,000.

MNSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

MNSO stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $35.21.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

