Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 31,253 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.38% of Aptiv worth $134,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Argus started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $135.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

