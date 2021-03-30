Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 548,188 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 274.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Chubb worth $115,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,307,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,868,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Chubb by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Spindletop Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,803,000 after buying an additional 137,617 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

Chubb stock opened at $160.34 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.91. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

