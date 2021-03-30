Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 5,958,795 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 359.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,617,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,958,795 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of General Electric worth $82,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

