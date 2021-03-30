Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 77,115 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $777,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,063.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,138.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,170.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,889.15 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

