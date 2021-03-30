Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347,133 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $74,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.