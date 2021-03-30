Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 118.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 869,528 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.98% of JOYY worth $128,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average of $94.72. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). The firm had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

