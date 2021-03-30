Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,873 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $121,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. United Bank boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $919,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 829,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,920,000 after buying an additional 103,846 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

