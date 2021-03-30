Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $113.38 Million Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 186.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.41% of Bilibili worth $113,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $514,674,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $112,386,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,017,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,369,000 after purchasing an additional 998,458 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,473,000 after purchasing an additional 827,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $62,567,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

