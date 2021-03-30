Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $122.82 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 305,799 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $122,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,614,737 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,249,448,000 after acquiring an additional 101,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $208.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.52. The company has a market cap of $192.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.