Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $142.31 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.47% of Datadog worth $142,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,794,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $48,197,992.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,667,225 shares of company stock worth $168,220,458. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

DDOG opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2,567.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.62.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

