Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $89.54 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 278.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 719,678 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Duke Energy worth $89,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 79,401 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $97.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

