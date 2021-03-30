Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $96.38 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $96,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,535,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG opened at $723.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $741.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $744.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $450.00 and a one year high of $826.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.