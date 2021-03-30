Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,062 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Philip Morris International worth $128,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 288,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $141.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.